LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new entertainment venue is now open in downtown Louisville.
Bluegrass Karting just opened its new OVRDRIVE on West Jefferson Street, near Bourbon Hall.
The venue has virtual reality racing simulators, projector-based ax throwing, VR gaming and a Rage Room, where you can smash items you bring to the facility.
OVRDRIVE also offers pizza, wings, appetizers. It also has the city's first self-pour tap wall, with 21 taps, including 15 beers, three pre-mixed bourbon recipes and three other drinks.
OVRDRIVE is Bluegrass Karting's second location. The original venue, in east Louisville, offers karting, ax throwing and a Rage Room.
