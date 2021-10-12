LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Sacred Heart students are in People Magazine for "Girls Changing the World in 2021."
Jacqueline Teague and Amelie Beck are cousins, and the co-founders of VaxConnect Kentucky. That's a campaign to assist senior citizens with COVID-19 vaccine scheduling, transportation and support.
People Magazine says it's honoring "young innovators and trailblazers making a difference in their communities and beyond." That's something the magazine does each year in honor of the International Day of the Girl on Oct. 11.
