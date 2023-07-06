LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The biggest peanut you'll ever see is now in Louisville.
But, you won't be able to crack this one open. The 26-foot Planters Nutmobile travels the country every year, and "planted" itself in Louisville for a few days.
The Planters Nutmobile, which dates back to 1935, visited the Louisville Slugger Museum on Thursday afternoon, where WDRB caught up with it. The driver of the Nutmobile, Planters Peanutter, Mason Mulrooney said the vehicle brings happiness everywhere it goes.
"It's always blasting big smiles and there is so much joy spread around this vehicle," Mulrooney told WDRB. "And almost every single time that we travel along the highways, people like just turn around and gawk and honk their horns at us, and its been the same super positive reception here."
Mulrooney went through two weeks of Peanut Prep school to learn the history of the company, and how to drive the big rig.
