LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The post office in Santa Claus, Indiana, is now issuing its special Santa Claus holiday postmark.
The special Santa Claus holiday postmark design is selected each year from a competition among local high school students. This year's winner was Macey Bolin, now a freshman at the University of Southern Indiana.
The town's post office is world-famous, being the only one in the world with the Santa Claus name. That's why it started offering a special picture postmark in 1983, and one has been offered every Christmas season since.
"Patrons from all over the world request the Santa Claus holiday postmark," Postmaster Cheryl Bailey said in a written statement. "Some drive into town to personally hand cancel their holiday mail with the famous picture postmark and others request the special postmark by mail."
The Santa Claus post office normally only receives 13,000 pieces of mail monthly, but each December, they receive more than 400,000.
Bailey asks anyone interested in getting the special cancellation on their holiday mail to follow these guidelines:
- Allow at least a 2-inch by 4-inch space in the stamp area for the picture postmark;
- Apply postage to cards or letters before bringing or mailing them to the post office;
- If you wish to mail Christmas cards to the post office, package them -- with postage stamps already on them -- in a sturdy envelope or box, and mail to: Postmaster, P.O. Box 9998, Santa Claus, IN 47579-9998;
- The picture postmark is available on working days between December 1 and 24;
- The picture postmark must be requested by the postal customer;
- To ensure a good postmark imprint, do not enclose large or bulky items in your holiday mail (Ex: reindeer food, snowflakes, glitter, stickers, etc.);
- There is no charge for postmarking; however, there is a limit of 50 picture postmarks (hand cancellations) per person per day.
