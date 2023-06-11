LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Louisville basketball star Russ Smith is taking his bourbon on the road.
Smith's brand, Mr. & Mrs. Bourbon, has been on shelves for almost two years now.
But after recently selling out, Smith is re-releasing four labels and introducing three new labels under his brand.
He'll be traveling across Kentucky to visit area bars, restaurants and liquor stores to meet fans and do bottle signings that begin June 19th.
Locations with * means there will also be a TBT ticket giveaway there.
Full list of dates and locations:
- June 19 - Liquor Barn Louisville 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. (4131 Towne Center Drive)
- June 20 - Liquor Barn Louisville 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. (4901 Outer Loop)
- June 21 - Liquor Barn Louisville 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. (13401 Shelbyville Road)
- June 22 - Liquor Barn Lexington 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. (1837 Plaudit Place)
- June 23 - Liquor Barn Bowling Green 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. (2525 Scottsville Road)
- June 24 - Liquor Barn Owensboro 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. (2216 New Hartford Road)
- June 25 - Liquor Barn Elizabethtown 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. (1705 North Dixie Hwy)
- June 26 - Liquor Barn Danville 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. (2900 South Danville Bypass)
- June 27 - Liquor Barn Lexington 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. (921 Beaumont Centre Pkwy)
- June 28 - Liquor Barn Owensboro 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. (2216 New Hartford Road)
- June 29 - Liquor Barn Bowling Green 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. (2625 Scottsville Road)
- June 30 Liquor Barn Elizabethtown 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. (1705 North Dixie Hwy)
- July 1 - Liquor Barn Louisville 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (4131 Towne Center Drive)
- July 5 - Merle's Whiskey Kitchen 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
- July 6 - The Palm Room 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
- July 7 - Total Wine St. Matthews 6 pm.-8:30 p.m.
- July 8 - Spring St Bar and Grill 3 p.m.-6 p.m. *
- July 9 - ZBar 3 p.m.-6 p.m. *
- July 10 - Neat Bourbon Bar 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m.
- July 11 - Seven Spirits and Wine 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
- July 12 - North of Bourbon 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
- July 13 - LTS Members Only (Private)
- July 14 - Total Wine Paddock Shoppes 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
- July 15 - Patrick O’Shea’s on Whiskey Row 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
- July 16 - Taj Nulu 3 p.m.-6 p.m.*
- July 17 - Old Louisville Tavern 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
- July 18 - Kern's Corner 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. *
- July 19 - Never Say Die 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
- July 20 - Midway Cafe Ft. Thomas, KY 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
- July 21 - Liquor Barn Ft. Thomas, KY 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. (424 Alexandria Pike)
- July 22 - Karem’s Grill and Pub 2 p.m.-5 p.m.
- July 23 - Troll Pub 3 p.m.-6 p.m. *
