LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charlestown wants to help keep you safe during Craigslist or OfferUp exchanges.
The southern Indiana city now has a Safe Exchange Zone in the east parking lot of the police headquarters on Main Street. The Charlestown City Police Department made the announcement on Facebook on Monday.
The zones are meant for people to be able to exchange things bought through online ads in a well-lit area with surveillance video. Officers say the area can also be used when a child is going from one parent to another for visitation if needed.
Two spaces are reserved for safe exchanges and are available 24/7, seven days a week. The department says the spots are "not manned by department personnel," and anyone in need of assistance during an exchange should call 911 for police help.
