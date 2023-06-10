LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- seniors can keep cool this summer with a new fan.
The annual Fan Fair is happened on Saturday, June 10 at the Edison Center at 701 West Ormsby Avenue from 9 a.m. to noon.
People 60 years and older or individuals with documented physical disabilities can get a free fan. It was on a first come, first serve basis. More than 700 fans were distributed.
"Older Louisvillians during the warmer summer months can really benefit from the fans," Mayor Craig Greenberg said. "We understand the cost of electricity and air conditioning is very expensive."
Residents of Bullitt, Henry, Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer or Trimble counties in Kentucky showed proof of age and address to receive the fan.
This event was sponsored by The Louisville Metro Office for Aging and Disabled Citizens (OADC) and the Kentuckiana Regional Planning and Development Agency (KIPDA). On information to donate a fan, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.