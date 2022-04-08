LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Friday, several volunteers gathered to pack up shipments of medical supplies and food to hard-hit areas of Ukraine.
Louisville organizations, including SOS, WaterStep and Love the Hungry, have gathered $128,000 worth of aid to send to the war-torn region.
The medical supplies will go to refugee camps, hospitals and clinics.
Food is also on the way. The 21,000 meals loaded up on Friday are in addition to 70,000 meals that were sent out last month.
"So from the time it leaves the warehouse to the time it is in their hands, it will be anywhere between 7 and 14 days," said Denise Sears, president and CEO of SOS.
This is the fourth time the three groups have come together to help people in other parts of the world.
Last year, the groups sent aid to Haiti following a deadly and destructive earthquake.
