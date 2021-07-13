LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Canoeing, fishing, archery and more are coming to Shawnee Park, once again.
Officials with Jefferson Memorial Forest and Natural Areas are hosting Shawnee Outdoor Adventure Day on July 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Activities will be held around the Shawnee Boat Ramp on Shawnee Park Road in West Louisville.
The free event is open to the public.
Canoes, fishing poles, children's bicycles and helmets will be provided, but families are also welcome to bring their own.
