LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Chess tables are now available at Shawnee Park for parkgoers to play a round of chess.
A ribbon cutting was held Friday afternoon to celebrate the new improvements at the park in Louisville's west end.
The Shawnee Neighborhood Association and west Louisville Chess Club asked for money for the project, which was funded by the LG&E and KU Foundation.
The three chess tables and benches include ADA accessible spaces at each table.
"My vision would be to see some OG, grandfather over here teaching his granddaughter to play chess, maybe the sun would be setting, the temperature... would be just right and it would be one of those moments where you see the world working the way it's supposed to work," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.
Heine Brothers also donated money for floating vegetative islands for aquatic plants at the Lily Pond inside the park.
