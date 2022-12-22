LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bitter cold weather brings dangerous temperatures to Kentucky and southern Indiana for Christmas weekend.
Gov. Andy Beshear has asked all counties to open at least one warming center, but many areas will have multiple resources.
Kentucky Emergency Management said to find the nearest warming center, contact your county emergency management agency or follow them on social media.
Here is an alphabetical list of cities and towns and where to find shelter. We will update this list as more information comes into the newsroom.
Kentucky:
Louisville:
All Louisville Metro Government (LMG) buildings (libraries, community centers) that are normally open to the public will be open as warming centers during their normal business hours. Please note that LMG buildings are closed for the holidays, Dec. 24–26.
In the case of widespread power outages, the city has been in contact with the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army and they are prepared to assist with opening warming centers at other facilities. Emergency Day Shelters can be found by clicking here.
Elizabethtown (and surrounding area):
The City of Elizabethtown, City of Radcliff and City of Vine Grove are working together to ensure people who are displaced or in need of assistance can find shelter through Monday, Dec. 26. If you are in need, please contact one of the following numbers:
- City of Elizabethtown residents may call 270-765-4125
- City of Radcliff residents may call 270-351-4477
- City of Vine Grove residents may call 270-877-2252
If you are in Hardin County but reside outside of a municipal city, please contact the police department closest to you.
Hardin County:
The Hardin County Government says starting Thursday, Dec. 22, local residents that lose power can go to the following fire stations, which will be set up as warming stations.
- Glendale
- Valley Creek
- West 84
- Stephensburg
- Central Hardin
- Vine Grove
- Upton
These warming stations will not provide food. In the event a long term shelter is needed, additional information will be provided.
Shelby County:
Shelby County Judge Executive Dan Ison said on social media that warming shelters are opening. Residents can call 502-633-2323 to be directed to the nearest shelter including:
- Shelby First Baptist Church
- Christianburg Baptist Church
Indiana:
With extreme cold expected this weekend, warming centers will be open across Indiana for those in need of a safe and warm place to stay. Indiana 211 is your community's resource for updated locations and hours of warmings centers in your area, as many of the traditional locations people may seek shelter could be closed due to the holidays.
Call 2-1-1 to reach a Community Navigator 24/7. You can also visit the In211 website and enter your zip code for the nearest warming center.
Columbus:
City of Columbus
- 405 Hope Avenue, Columbus IN, 47201
- Fri, Dec 23, 2022 10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- Provides a temporary warming center open to all needing relief from the current cold weather conditions. 812-348-4558
City of Columbus
- 300 Washington Street, Columbus IN, 47201
- Fri, Dec 23, 2022 10 a.m. -8:30 p.m.
- Sat, Dec 24, 2022 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Mon, Dec 26, 2022 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Provides a temporary warming center open to all needing relief from the current cold weather conditions. 812-376-2681
Jeffersonville:
Clark County Emergency Management
- 403 West Maple Street, Jeffersonville IN, 47130
- Friday, Dec 23 - Monday, Dec 26, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Provides a temporary warming center open to all needing relief from the current cold weather conditions. 812-282-1665
New Albany:
Northside Christian Church
- 1423 East Oak Street, New Albany IN, 47150,
- Fri Dec 23 9 a.m. -7 p.m.
- Sat Dec 24 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Provides a temporary warming center open to all needing relief from the current cold weather conditions. 502-594-7815
Saint Mark's United Church of Christ
- 222 East Spring Street, New Albany IN, 47150
- Sun Dec 25, 2022, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Provides a temporary warming center open to all needing relief from the current cold weather conditions.
New Washington
Clark County Emergency Management
- 226 Indiana 62, New Washington IN, 47162,
- Thursday Dec 22 and Friday Dec 23
- Provides a temporary warming center open to all needing relief from the current cold weather conditions. 812-704-9448
