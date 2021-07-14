LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spectrum joins the list of companies needing to hire more employees.
The cable company is hiring 60 customer service representatives in Louisville. Spectrum said customer service representatives troubleshoot and solve various customer issues such as repair, billing and other general questions.
There will be a drive-thru job fair on Thursday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Spectrum office on Ormsby Park Place.
Interested applicants are asked to bring a smart phone, a face mask and an electronic copy of their resume to attach to their application or emailed to a recruiter, according to a news release. Applicants are also encouraged to wear "business appropriate attire."
Jobs start at $18 an hour with "at least" six weeks of paid training, free and discounted services through Spectrum and benefits. Applications can be submitted ahead of the job fair on Spectrum's career website. To apply, click here.
