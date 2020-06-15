LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Speed Art Museum said it will be ready to welcome visitors again July 5.
The museum said it will be limiting the number of guests allowed inside at the same time. Only 125 people will be admitted into the museum on Friday nights.
Visitors can reserve tickets ahead of time on the museum's website.
“My colleagues and I look forward to welcoming guests back to the Museum, and I can think of no better way to celebrate reopening than with our long-anticipated, once-in-a-lifetime exhibition, "Andy Warhol: Revelation,'” Museum Director Stephen Reily said.
"Andy Warhol: Revelation" will take up the 9,000-square-foot third floor and consist of nearly 150 pieces from Warhol's collection. The exhibit will tell his story "through the lens of his lifelong Catholic faith," the museum previously said.
Officials said they're also working to minimize person-to-person contact, and the museum will be cleaned frequently throughout the day and will also utilize a time-ticketing system.
The museum will be operating on limiting hours: Fridays from 3-8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Speed museum is offering free admission to all front-line health care workers for one year.
The Speed Museum has been closed for nearly four months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several people, including Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi self-quarantined after attending the Speed Ball, with some guests who later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
