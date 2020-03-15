LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi are self-quarantining after attending an event at the Speed Art Museum with two guests who later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
"I feel great and have no symptoms," Fischer told reporters during a conference call Sunday. He said he has since been tested for the virus but has not received the results yet. He will remain in quarantine until at least March 21.
1. The mayor learned yesterday he came in contact with someone at the Speed Ball on March 7 that has tested positive for COVID-19. The mayor says: "I feel great and have no symptoms," but was tested for the virus as a precaution under the guidance of the health department.— Paige Thompson (@paigeinacage) March 15, 2020
In a tweet Sunday, Bendapudi also said she is currently showing no symptoms but is choosing to "self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution."
I have been informed by the city’s health department that someone who attended an event at which I was present has tested positive for COVID-19. Although I currently show no symptoms, I am following protocol and am in self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution.— Neeli Bendapudi (@UofLPresNeeli) March 15, 2020
Fischer and Bendapudi attended the Speed Art Museum's Speed Ball on March 7. The event is the museum's "most significant fundraiser," according to its website.
In a statement, Speed Art Museum Director Stephen Reily said he learned of the first positive case Saturday and notified the museum's staff Sunday morning, when he learned that another guest had tested positive for COVID-19.
"Both were asymptomatic at the time of the Ball," Reily said in a statement. No members of museum staff to his knowledge have shown symptoms, he added.
The museum, including Speed Cinema, will be closed to the public through March 31 to help combat the spread of the virus, according to its website.
"The safety and health of the Speed's staff, volunteers, and guests is the highest priority of the Museum and we are doing everything in our power to address the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to reopen as a safe, clean space for all," Riley said.
According to a photo gallery from Speed Ball on the Voice-Tribune's website, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth also attended the event. Beshear said Sunday that he tested negative for COVID-19 after attending an event in Louisville that was also attended by someone who tested positive.
Yarmuth announced Sunday that he, too, would be self-quarantining after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 but did not say where he had contact with the individual.
Others who attended the event and were photographed by the Voice-Tribune: U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, Louisville Metro Council President David James and the Rev. Kevin Cosby of St. Stephen Church, who is also the president of Simmons College of Kentucky.
