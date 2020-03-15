LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — U.S. Rep John Yarmuth said he will be self-quarantining after learning that he was recently around a person who has since tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
"This individual displayed no obvious symptoms at the time of our contact," Yarmuth said in a statement released Sunday. The congressman said he has since been tested and is awaiting the results. For now, he said he will work from home "for the remainder of this week’s District Work Period."
"As I telework from home this week, I will continue to stay in touch with federal, state, and local officials as we all work to combat this pandemic," Yarmuth said in the statement. "I continue to urge all members of the public to practice social distancing and follow all Centers for Disease Control and Kentucky Department for Public Health guidelines to keep yourselves, your families, and others safe.”
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday that he tested negative for COVID-19 after recently attending an event in Louisville that was also attended by someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. Beshear announced two new cases of the virus in Kentucky on Sunday, including one in Jefferson County. As of Sunday, there are 20 positive cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth:
- Bourbon County
- 66-year-old man
- Clark County
- 49-year-old man
- Fayette County
- 40-year-old woman
- 46-year-old man
- 31-year-old woman
- 47-year-old man
- 31-year-old man
- Harrison County
- 27-year-old woman
- 67-year-old woman
- 68-year-old man
- 54-year-old woman
- 60-year-old man
- 51-year-old man
- Jefferson County
- 69-year-old man
- 67-year-old woman
- 68-year-old woman
- 80-year-old woman
- 73-year-old woman
- Montgomery County
- 56-year-old man
- Nelson County
