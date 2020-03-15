LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.
Beshear said Sunday he was tested after recently attending an event in Louisville that was also attended by someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The governor said he received his test results Saturday.
"I will still be here each and every day making sure that I do what I need to do to help get us through this," Beshear said.
As of Sunday, there are 20 confirmed cases of the novel coronavius in Kentucky, including five in Jefferson County.
