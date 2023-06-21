LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Speed Art Museum is offering free admission for an upcoming exhibit.
Louisville's Black Avant-Garde: Robert L. Douglas is an exhibition featuring more than 30 paintings, drawings, prints and sculptures by Robert L. Douglas, a local artist who died this year. His work examines and reflects on the Black community in Louisville.
Dr. fari nzinga curated the exhibit, which opens June 30 and runs through Oct. 1.
"At the Speed Art Museum, we are proud of the passion that our staff has for equity, inclusion, and belonging in our workplace, our community, and in our world," executive director Raphaela Platow said in a news release. “It’s not only empowering, but enheartening for our future. We know as an organization, we have a long way to go, but have confidence that together we can be that change maker.”
The Speed Art Museum, located at 2035 South 3rd Street, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and opened noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, when admission is free. The art museum is closed on Monday and Tuesday.
