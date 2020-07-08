LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Stephen Baptist Church will offer free COVID-19 testing to the community this weekend as it celebrates its pastor's birthday.
The church, located at 1018 South 15th St., will host drive-thru testing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 11, according to a news release.
Individuals wanting a test must make an appointment in advance and must bring an ID with them. No more than four passengers per vehicle may be tested, and each individual in a vehicle needs their own appointment. A referral from a doctor is not needed.
To make an appointment, click here.
Test results will be available within three to five days in MyNortonChart, church officials said in a news release.
The testing is being offered to celebrate Rev. Dr. Kevin Cosby's birthday. Cosby has been leading the church, which is the largest Black church in the state of Kentucky, since 1979. St. Stephen has three campuses, one in Louisville, one in Jeffersonville, Indiana, and another in Radcliff, Kentucky.
