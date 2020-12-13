LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local holiday tradition continues despite the coronavirus pandemic.
St. Vincent de Paul Louisville held its 19th annual Santa Shop on Sunday, but the event looked a little different this year.
In a normal year, the facility's Family Success Center would be converted into a mini mall where parents shop for clothes, books, games and toys. But that set-up wouldn't have been safe during the pandemic.
Instead, this year families stopped by the Santa Shop to pick up a donated gift card and a toy provided by Toys for Tots.
"COVID has changed the look of everything and this year we've had to adapt to a 'as low contact as possible' means of trying to get that little extra aid and assistance to families at Christmas," said Ed Wnorowski, with St. Vincent de Paul Louisville.
The event will help nearly 500 children this year.
