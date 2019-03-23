LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Raising awareness about air pollution through art. That's what a handful of students from Eastern High School did on Saturday.
It was all part of the BLOUsky Project, which focuses on air pollution in west Louisville.
The group painted some murals at the California Community Center Saturday morning. They also planted flowers and gave away seeds so people could plant their own.
Students say it's important to take steps to combat air pollution, because it could lengthen your life.
"Air pollution has a lot of negative affects that people don't even realize, don't even know are a problem. That can lead to high rates of asthma, cancer, even shorter life spans," organizer Elijah Brazel said.
The group also recommends people stop idling their cars so often, and try to cut down on how much plastic they use.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.