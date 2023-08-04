Sauerbeck Family Drive-In

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sauerbeck Family Drive-In in La Grange, Kentucky, will be closed Friday, Aug. 4.

The drive-in said it's experiencing issues with its cinema server that plays movies, according to a post on its Facebook page.

The issue actually started Thursday night, which caused two movies to be canceled. 

Sauerbeck said they have a replacement server on the way, but it won't be ready until Saturday. That's when the drive-in plans to reopen.

In the meantime, Sauerbeck is taking its staff to an escape room in La Grange, and said they have plans to set a record escape time.

