LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nonprofit is providing free meals to Kentucky children in need this summer.
No Kid Hungry Kentucky is offering free summer meal programs to students in the state. Families can text "FOOD" or "COMIDA" to 304-304 to find free summer food sites organized by school districts and community organizations, according to a news release.
"Summer meals sites are going to look different than they have over the past two years, but providers throughout the state are as dedicated as ever to ensuring kids have access to healthy meals this summer," Kate McDonald, director of the No Kid Hungry Kentucky Campaign, said in a news release.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) funds the Summer Meals program, which is administered by the Kentucky Department of Education and run by local school districts and organizations.
