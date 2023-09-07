LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A brand new wedding venue is bringing a New Orleans feel to New Albany.
The grand opening for The Prologue was held Thursday. It's located inside Hannegan Hall on Pearl Street. The building was built back in 1855 and has been renovated to include interior event space and showcase its outdoor courtyard.
Ross and Diana Wallace are the founders of the venue.
"We knew a luxury wedding venue — something that's just a little different — would be really exciting," Diana Wallace said. "And that's how we came up with the idea, really. This is what birthed the courtyard in general ..."
"There's nothing like this out here, really," Ross Wallace added. "It's really one of a kind."
