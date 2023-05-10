LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walk and learn about your drinking water on the second Wednesday of the month with Louisville Water.
Back by popular demand, Louisville Water's Walking Wednesdays are from May to October from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. During those hours, the gatehouse at the Crescent Hill Reservoir will be open for guests to catch a rare peek at its ornate gothic architecture.
In addition, a Louisville Water employee will give a tour, explaining the history of the gatehouse and how the reservoir plays a part in providing water to Louisville.
The first Walking Wednesday, May 10, 2023, is a special day for two reasons. Not only is it National Drinking Water Week, but it is also Tapper's birthday. Tapper, Louisville Water's mascot, will make an appearance from 5-7 p.m. on May 10 when kids can sign his birthday card and participate in kid-friendly activities.
Walking Wednesday is going on right now at the Crescent Hill Gatehouse and Reservoir! Come enjoy free popcorn and candy for Tapper’s Birthday 🥳 pic.twitter.com/D2fjRgh5FZ— Louisville Water (@louisvillewater) May 10, 2023
