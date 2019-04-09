LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A game-changer: That's what supporters are calling a new tool to help those in need in Louisville.
United Community is a new "shared technology" digital platform that links Louisville's health care, education and human services agencies.
When there is a person who needs help, the information is loaded into the system. That individual is then matched to organizations that are ready and able to provide the help they need.
"These organizations will get an alert, and they'll be able to look at that request and say, 'yes, I can meet that need. I have the capacity right now,'" said Theresa Reno-Weber with Metro United Way. "So think of your Uber app: It will be like pinging out four or five different organizations and letting one of them say, 'I've got this.'"
The United Community program launched last Monday. Fifty different organizations are now connected, with about a dozen clients already referred.
