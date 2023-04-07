LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People will have a chance to get some steps in and talk with a doctor this Saturday.
The University of Louisville's chapter of Walk With A Doc will be held at Waterfront Park on April 8 at 10 a.m. People can walk in a group in a safe and free place, meet new people and ask doctors questions.
The Louisville chapter of Walk With A Doc is sponsored by UofL's Department of Medicine. The chapter will be holding these walks on the second Saturday of each month at Waterfront Park.
Walkers plan to walk through Waterfront Park across the Big Four Bridge and back. Participants will need to fill out a waiver online before they can walk.
Walk With A Doc was started in 2005 by a cardiologist in Columbus, Ohio, aiming to get patients more physically active. There are chapters all over the world.
