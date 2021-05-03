LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the middle of a medical emergency, waiting isn't an option.
That's why UofL Health is using a new service to help patients get to a doctor faster.
ERWAIT is a new text alert service that helps patients find the quickest, most convenient emergency room location when it matters most.
"This is part of the on-going commitment of our entire system to improve access, so there is never a reason to put your health on hold," Dorie Shelburne, the vice president of operations for UofL Health, said Monday in a news release.
Patients can text "ERWAIT" to 511511, which will provide information for all seven UofL Health ER locations across Jefferson, Bullitt and Shelby counties.
Officials said wait times are updated continuously, 24/7, and hospital data is updated every 10 minutes.
The text alert service doesn't cost anything more than standard messaging or data rates.
If an emergency is life threatening, always call 911.
For more information about UofL Health's ERs, click here.
