LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS is hoping to hire at least 60,000 seasonal employees this week to help with the holiday season.
The company is hosting its annual "UPS Brown Friday" events starting this Thursday, Nov. 4, through Saturday, Nov. 6, across the country.
Job openings start at $20 an hour and include a $200 weekly bonus through Christmas for those hired for daytime operations. Overnight operations employees will get $21 an hour.
Of the seasonal jobs, organizers said 1,200 of them are for Worldport operations in Louisville, including drivers, personal vehicle drivers, driver helpers and pre-loaders.
UPS Brown Friday is part of an ongoing initiative by the company to hire 100,000 seasonal employees this year. It includes more than 400 hiring events and virtual events for more than 1,200 UPS locations nationwide.
Full- and part-time seasonal positions, including package handlers, drivers, and driver-helpers "have long been an entry point for permanent employment at UPS," according to a news release.
To search for local in-person Brown Friday hiring events, click here.
For information about virtual hiring events and to register, click here.
Additional information, including links to apply for a job if you can't make it to a hiring event, can be found by clicking here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.