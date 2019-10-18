LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Violins that were once played for prisoners in concentration camps are now on display in Louisville.
The more than 50 restored instruments are known as the "Violins of Hope." They have survived for more than seven decades after originally being played by Jewish musicians to prisoners in concentration camps during World War II.
The "Violins of Hope" have been all over the world, with musicians playing them and discussing the ways they're moved by music while telling stories of injustice, suffering, resilience and survival.
"Violins of Hope: Strings of the Holocaust" will remain on display at the Frazier History Museum through Oct. 27. The restored instruments will also be played during concerts and free events around town.
Admission to the exhibit is free.
Click here for more information about the exhibit and a full schedule of events.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.