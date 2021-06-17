LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking to adopt a pig or a mini horse? Now you can — sort of.
Boys & Girls Haven is inviting people to virtually adopt an animal.
The highest bidder gets a personal experience with the animal at the organization's barn.
Boys and Girls Haven said when a child goes through trauma, sometimes the first step in healing is learning to trust and care for an animal.
The money raised will go toward the organization.
A lot of the animals involved are rescues and can actually be adopted. To get involved and for more information on virtual adoption event, click here.
