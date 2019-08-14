LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers step up to make sure vandals don't end up costing the children at Home of the Innocents.
Vandals left behind graffiti when they tagged a building there two weeks ago.
The cleanup was expected to cost thousands of dollars, taking resources away from the abused, abandoned and medically fragile children the home serves.
But the owners of Veterans ProWash saw the damage and wanted to help. They spent the day Wednesday cleaning and painting the building for free.
"When you're not worried about financial gain and it's strictly out of the kindness of your heart, things will happen for you," said Ryan Vittitow, co-owner of Veterans ProWash. "God will continue to bless you, this community will continue to grow, and hopefully other people will see this and take it as a sign to reach out and help when you can."
The president of Home of the Innocents says he's grateful to be blessed with community members who volunteered their time to help.
