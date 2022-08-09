LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ethan the Dog — one of Kentucky Humane Society's most famous faces — is up for a national award.
Ethan was found clinging to life in January 2021 outside the Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville. Starving and near death, he was nursed back to health and is now heading to Florida to receive an award for Shelter Hero Dog in the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.
Ethan was nominated in June by the nonprofit organization that holds an annual, nationwide competition that searches out and recognizes America's Hero Dogs.
CLICK HERE to cast your vote for Ethan. You can vote once a day through Sept. 13.
