LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County bridge will be shut down for about two months as the structure is replaced.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the bridge on South Watterson Trail over Fern Creek will be closed for 60 days when work begins next month to replace it.
"Motorists can detour the area via KY 1747 (South Hurstbourne Parkway) and U.S. 31 E (Bardstown Road)," a news release states. "This project was initially scheduled to take place in late August, but was rescheduled due to contractor delays."
The date and duration of the project may be adjusted due to inclement weather or unforeseen delays.
The $673,991 replacement is part of a multi-project contract awarded to Louisville Paving and Construction by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's Bridging Kentucky Program.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.