LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People who are sick, homebound or can't go to church on New Year's Day will be able to watch mass on WDRB.
Mass of the Air has been a Louisville tradition for 45 years. It was started in 1977 by Father Nick Rice, who began the tradition because his own father was sick.
For the first time, it will be broadcast on WDRB starting Sunday, Jan. 1 at 10:30 a.m.
The Archdiocese of Louisville records the weekly mass for those who can't attend in person so they can watch safely from home.
The mass reaches some 50,000 people in southern Indiana and Kentucky.
