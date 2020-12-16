LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB Media and the Louisville Ballet are excited to partner again this Christmas to broadcast the Brown-Forman Nutcracker, choreography by Val Caniparoli.
Audiences were not able to experience the Louisville Ballet in person this season because of COVID-19 restrictions, so this Emmy Award-winning presentation is being brought to viewers around Kentuckiana and around the world on the WDRB website and streaming platforms.
The production will also be broadcast on WDRB at 9 a.m. on Christmas morning.
The Louisville Orchestra provides the beautiful music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky for this story about a young girl, Marie, who receives a nutcracker as a gift at a party. As she is sleeping, the nutcracker comes to life, fights the Rat King and his minions, and escorts the beautiful young girl to the Land of Snow and the Land of Sweets.
Louisville’s version of this Christmas tradition debuted in 2009, thanks to funding from Brown-Forman Corporation. Look closely, and you’ll see familiar sights, like the St. James Court Fountain or a street sign at the corner of Brown and Forman. Instead of dancing polichinelles emerging from Mother Ginger’s skirt, as in George Balanchine’s Nutcracker, you’ll see Mother Derby and her little jockeys.