LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Big Red traveled to McDonald's to wish Grimace a Happy Birthday, and the pair became best friends.
The Western Kentucky University mascot posted a video on Twitter of the two colorful blobs interacting with each other. Big Red ordered Grimace's birthday meal with the new Grimace shake while at McDonald's.
The duo is also seen playing Tic-Tac-Toe in the McDonald's playground, passing a football at WKU's Houchens Industries L.T. Smith Stadium, and skipping on WKU's campus.
Happy Birthday to my new friend! 🔴🎂🟣 #BigRed #Grimace #GoTops pic.twitter.com/WA4lq387q0— Big Red 🤝 Grimace (@WKUBigRed) June 28, 2023
