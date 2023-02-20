LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new workshop in Louisville will help African American citizens trace their family tree during Black History Month.
Reckoning Inc. will present an "Introduction to African American Genealogy" this Saturday, Feb. 25 at the St. Stephen Family Life Center on West Kentucky Street from noon to 2 p.m.
The workshop is open for anyone looking to start building a family tree. It will be led by Denyce Peyton, a professional genealogist with over 25 years of experience. Peyton is currently the project director for Reckoning's U.S. Colored Troops Project.
Those interested in participating are asked to bring any information about all of the elders in their family.
The workshop is free and open to the public.
For more information about Reckoning Inc., click here.
