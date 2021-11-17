LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Santa and his firefighting helpers are making their list and checking it twice.
The Zoneton Fire Protection District said firefighters are in the process of transforming one of its ladder trucks into "The Santa Truck" for the department's annual 11-day Christmas tour through neighborhoods.
The department said there is a lot to go through and expects it will take about two weeks to put up 80,000 lights.
This will mark the 24th year for the event. The truck is expected to be revealed on Dec. 1. The department posted a street list and schedule for the neighborhood tour, but changes are expected. Updates will be posted on its Facebook page, here.
Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the department said this year's tour will be a little different, with Santa unable to mingle in crowds or take photos.
