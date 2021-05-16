Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Tauktae has been heavily damaging communities along India's southwestern coast. The images in this post are from the Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre for Tropical Cyclones Over the North Indian Ocean. That is part of the India Meteorological Department.

The RSMC issued an update at 5 PM EST saying they expect Tauktae to get stronger in the next 12 hours. Within the next day and a half it is expected to make landfall with gusts up to nearly 115 mph. That's the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane! If you're a little bit more of a weather nerd, you can click here to read the briefing from the RSMC. You will notice they discuss different factors (like the MJO) than our National Hurricane Center does in their forecast discussions. It's fascinating to watch how other people study the weather in different parts of our planet!

If you're looking for more news about the cyclone, here's a story we posted earlier today: