LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From the claiming ranks to the only unbeaten Kentucky Derby starter this year, a quick look at Florida Derby winner Maximum Security.
Trainer: Jason Servis. Owner: Gary and Mary West. Jockey: Luis Saez.
Sire: New Year’s Day. Dam: Lil Indy. Color: Bay.
Points: 100. Earnings: $649,400. Record: 4-4-0-0.
If they gave points for margin of victory, this son of New Year’s Day who broke his maiden with a 9 ¾-length win in a $16,000 claiming race would be at the top of the list. He won his second race, a sprint, by 6 ½ lengths, then won his third, an optional claiming sprint, by a whopping 18 ¼ lengths while posting a Beyer Speed Figure of 102. In the Florida Derby, he led gate-to-wire, but will still have plenty of doubters because he got away with slow fractions. His trainer, Jason Servis, is the brother of John Servis, who won the Derby in 2004 with Smarty Jones. Jason Servis made his Derby debut last year with Firenze Fire. His lack of seasoning over distance and humble beginnings may lead to some skepticism, but his improving speed figures and victory margins could be worth considering.
