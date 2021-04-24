LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Great BalloonFest Tribute has been postponed until Sunday around 6 p.m., the Kentucky Derby Festival announced.
The BalloonFest, which includes over a dozen hot air balloons, was originally planned for Saturday morning, but postponed due to "unfavorable winds," according to a news release.
Festival officials hope the delay will allow for better flying conditions.
The Tribute is not open to spectators, but KDF encourages people to look for balloons in the sky. Those who spot a balloon and share a photos on social media with the hashtag #SpotABalloon will be entered to win a hot air balloon ride for two.
