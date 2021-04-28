LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police on Wednesday released a list of street closures that will be enforced around Churchill Downs over the next few days leading up to the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
The following closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, through Saturday, May 1:
- Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Floyd Street
- Ninth Street from Central Avenue to Heywood Avenue
- Homeview Drive from Taylor Boulevard to Churchill Downs entrance
- Warren Avenue from Thornberry Avenue to Homeview Drive
- Homeview Drive from Taylor Boulevard to Churchill Downs entrance
- Racine Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Churchill Downs entrance
- Wizard Avenue from Longfield Avenue to Queen Avenue
- Fourth Street from Heywood Avenue to Oakdale Avenue
- Oakdale Avenue from Third Street/Southern Parkway to Fourth Street (backside and local access only)
Only permitted vehicles will be allowed onto those roads, LMPD said, and there will be no through traffic.
Roads that enter Churchill Downs property off of Taylor Boulevard will be controlled at Bohannon Avenue to avoid congestion, according to police. Access beyond Bohannon Avenue will be granted to:
- Residents who live in homes from Bohannon Avenue to the Churchill Downs gate
- Any guests or persons parking on any property off the street from Bohannon Avenue to the Churchill Downs gate
- Any vehicle displaying a prepaid pass for access to Churchill Downs property
- Any authorized VIP escorts with proper passes
- Any vehicle with a Derby Drive Drop Off route pass
All other vehicles will be diverted onto Bohannon Avenue.
Parking will not be allowed in the following areas from Wednesday through Saturday, according to LMPD:
- Third Street from Watterson Expressway to Cardinal Boulevard
- Fourth Street from Central Avenue to Longfield Avenue
- Fifth Street from Longfield Avenue to Florence Avenue
- Homeview Drive from Ninth Street to Taylor Boulevard
- Longfield Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Fourth Street
- Oakdale Avenue from Fourth Street to Southern Parkway
- Queen Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Churchill Downs gate
- Winn Avenue from Fourth Street to Southern Parkway
- Wizard Avenue from Longfield Avenue to Queen Avenue
- Dearcy Avenue from Longfield Avenue to Queen Avenue
- Kenton Avenue from Fifth Street Southern Parkway
- Evelyn Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
- Fairmont Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
- Whitney Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
- Lansing Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
- Fifth Street from Longfield Avenue to Fairmont Avenue
- Fourth Street from Longfield Avenue to Winn Avenue
- Burton Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Rodman Street
- Arcade Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Seventh Street
If you live in the area and plan to offer off-street parking on any street from Bohannon Avenue to the Churchill Downs gate, LMPD said to keep the following in mind:
Officers will allow vehicles access to park on your property
You can advertise on Taylor Boulevard to encourage people to take advantage of the neighborhood parking options near the track
Do not step into any street to advertise.
"Communicate with the officers working your street," LMPD said in a news release. "They are there to assist in keeping the vehicles out that don't belong while helping those that do need thru."
Post time for Derby 147 is 6:57 p.m.
