LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- PG&J's Dog Park Bar is hosting its own Kentucky Fur-by.
It held the "Lilies for the Puppies" on Friday, ahead of the "Run for the Noses" on Saturday.
It costs $5 to enter the race, which starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The money raised from the entries will be donated to five local rescue organizations.
Grand prizes include gifts from Four Roses and Tito's Vodka. All participants will be given a gift bag.
PG&J's also has a lineup of Derby-inspired juleps on tap like the Peach Mutt Julep and the Raspberry Basil Beagle Julep.
