LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rapper Jack Harlow is performing in the infield at Pimlico for the Preakness Stakes on Saturday.
The Louisville native is part of Preakness Live, which also features DJ D-Nice and NAACP Image Awards Entertainer of the Year, 2 Chainz. The live music will be a part of the national broadcast of the Triple Crown race in Baltimore. The concert will also stream live on D-Nice's #ClubQuarantine Instagram.
The track's traditional "InfieldFest" was canceled last year because of COVID-19. But promoters say protocols will be in place and the concert will offer socially distanced pods for groups of eight. The pods come with full-service including food, drinks and merchandise that can be ordered on mobile phones and delivered.
Harlow was supposed to be part of the Kentucky Derby festivities on May 1. He was scheduled to provide the traditional "Riders Up" call but was replaced by Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas at the last minute. No reason for the change was provided.
But Harlow was at the Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge on River Road the night before Derby where there was a double-shooting. An employee of the club, 37-year-old Kasmira Nash, was killed and a second victim was hospitalized. Video on TMZ showed Harlow near the stage of the crowded nightclub before the shooting, but he was not hurt.
If you want to make the trip to Baltimore, tickets for Preakness LIVE can be purchased online at www.preakness.com/tickets. Pods are sold in packages of eight (8) between $360 - $2,000 (or $45 - $350 per person) depending on distance from the stage for the private viewing area.
For more information about Preakness, visit www.preakness.com.
