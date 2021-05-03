LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rapper Jack Harlow was at the scene of a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Louisville the night prior to the Kentucky Derby.
Video obtained by TMZ shows Harlow at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge on River Road when shots were fired Friday night.
When officers arrived, they found one woman dead with a gunshot wound. A second shooting victim was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said the club was crowded at the time, but no one else was injured. Neither victim has been identified.
The video shows Harlow gathered near the stage where a DJ appears to be performing. There is a brief scuffle and then the sound of one gunshot.
Harlow was not hurt in the shooting.
Harlow was expected to provide the traditional "Riders Up" call at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday but was replaced by Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas at the last minute. No reason for the change was provided.
No arrests have been made and no suspects have been named in the shooting.
The Louisville Metro Police Homicide Unit is investigating and believe both shootings happened inside the venue. There are currently no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
An LMPD spokesperson did not immediately provide an update on the case Monday morning.
