LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead and a man is hurt after a shooting at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge on River Road early Saturday morning.
LMPD responded to reports of a shooting at the club around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found one woman dead with a gunshot wound. A second shooting victim was taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say the club was crowded at the time, but no one else was injured.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating and believe both shootings happened inside the venue. There are currently no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
