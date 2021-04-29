LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We hit the streets to find out what the Kentucky Derby means to Louisvillians. Here’s what various people had to say about the Run for the Roses.
“The Kentucky Derby has definitely been a big part of my life in Louisville. I feel like Louisville thrives the most in April leading up to the first week in May.”
“The Derby brings an incredible atmosphere and really is the identity of the city. There really is no other event like it in the United States. There’s the Preakness and the Belmont Stakes, but I don’t think they are supported the same way our community supports the Derby.”
“It’s a worldwide event. People all over the world are aware of the Derby and what it means. The fashion, the horses that go with it, the bourbon, the bowties, there are a lot of things that are specifically associated with the Derby and it just gives our city a unique identity and defines the city year-round.”
“It’s just tradition. The excitement. I love to hear My Old Kentucky Home. I think it’s something as a Louisville resident we are really proud of.”
“When I think of the Kentucky Derby, it’s two of the fastest minutes in sports. It’s awesome. We love to watch the horses run.”
“It really is something special here.”
