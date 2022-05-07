LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- International and local celebrities hit the red carpet on Saturday at Kentucky Derby 148.
The Kentucky tradition is always a big draw for celebrities. Hometown favorites Jack Harlow and Eric Wood stepped out on Saturday for the race. Harlow
gave the "Rider's Up" call before the race from the paddock.
Country music stars Chase Rice and Jason Aldean made appearances, as well as celebrity chef Bobby Flay.
Many were excited to return to Louisville and Churchill Downs after the past two years amid the pandemic which had much smaller crowds. But it was also the first Derby for many, including Randall King, who traveled to Louisville from Nashville.
Derby Red Carpet 2022-Derby trophy.jpg
Officials hold the Kentucky Derby trophy on the red carpet at Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
The Beshears at Derby 148-Red Carpet.jpg
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, his wife Britainy and their children on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Joey Fatone at Derby 148 red carpet.jpg
*NSYNC's Joey Fatone on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Derby red carpet 2022-Jimmie Johnson
Race car driver Jimmie Johnson and his wife Chandra on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Derby red carpet 2022.jpg
Louisville native and fashion designer Gunnar Deatherage (left), who competed on Project Runway, walks the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Greg Fischer-Derby 148 red carpet.jpg
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Jack Harlow-Derby 148 red carpet.jpg
Jack Harlow on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Kentucky Derby Trophy
The Kentucky Derby trophy is escorted down the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Nick Vallelonga
"Green Book" actor Nick Vallelonga on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Randall King and Brittany Warthan
Country music artists Randall King and Brittany Warthan on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
T Rex
Rexy (an unassociated Tyrannosaurus rex) on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Joy and Rick Frazier
Former professional basketball player Rick Frazier and his wife Joy, on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Ian Rapoport
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and wife Leah on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Joey Wagner
Louisville's own, Joey Wagner on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Desmond Ritter
NFL Atlanta Falcon's quarterback Desmond Ritter and his girlfriend Claire Cornett on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Rob Angel
Rob Angel, creator of Pictionary, and his wife, on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Jim Kelly
Former NFL quarterback Jim Kelly on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
JD Shelburne
JD Shelburne and wife Amy Jo on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Joey McFarland
Film producer Joey McFarland on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Jason Aldean
Country music singer Jason Aldean and wife, Brittany, on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Jack Harlow
Rapper Jack Harlow on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Jean Robert de Cavel
Chef Jean Robert de Cavel on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Richie Sambora
Rock guitarist and singer Richie Sambora on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Joan Osborne
Singer Joan Osborne on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Bianca Belair and Montez Ford
WWE stars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Jennifer Robertson
Schitt's Creek actress Jennifer Robertson on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Brittany Spencer
Country music singer Brittany Spencer on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Chase Rice
Country music singer Chase Rice on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
Frank's Legs
WDRB's Frank Stamper shows off his legs on on the red carpet at Kentucky Derby 148 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (WDRB photo)
