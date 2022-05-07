LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- International and local celebrities hit the red carpet on Saturday at Kentucky Derby 148.

The Kentucky tradition is always a big draw for celebrities. Hometown favorites Jack Harlow and Eric Wood stepped out on Saturday for the race. Harlow gave the "Rider's Up" call before the race from the paddock.

Country music stars Chase Rice and Jason Aldean made appearances, as well as celebrity chef Bobby Flay.

Many were excited to return to Louisville and Churchill Downs after the past two years amid the pandemic which had much smaller crowds. But it was also the first Derby for many, including Randall King, who traveled to Louisville from Nashville.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.