LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With three weeks until Kentucky Derby 148, construction crews at Churchill Downs are working to finish major renovations.
The historic track welcomes horse racing fans for the Derby on May 7. It will be the first time in three years the track will be back to full-capacity because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and fans will notice big changes.
The turf course is getting a major upgrade. The original turf was installed in 1985, and a new railing is now in place for the new grass, which is a thick surface for racing.
"It's a Tahoma 31 Burmuda grass with overseed and rye," said Darren Rogers, senior director of communications and media services at Churchill Downs. "It's banked, which allows all the drainage to go to the inside rail."
Outriders got their first spin on the new track Friday morning, and Rogers said the turf handled recent rainfall extremely well.
Construction is also wrapping up at a new $45 million Homestretch Club at track-level. A line of 30 large horseshoe-shaped booths are full-service trackside lounges near the trackside winner's circle.
"Think of going to a club and getting VIP bottle service while also floor seats at an NBA basketball game," Rogers said. "You're right on the rail, and it's absolutely spectacular."
The Homestretch Club also includes 2,600 cushioned stadium-style seats and 60 covered terrace dining tables.
"Then you go indoors, and we'll have 18,000 square feet of hospitality space with what we believe it to be the largest bar in Kentucky 95 feet long," Rogers said. "There's also a grand staircase. There's also five VIP hospitality areas."
People who are close to the action on Oaks and Derby Days will have full-service with food and drinks delivered to the table and parimutuel betting right at their seats.
The upscale accommodations in the Homestretch Club come with a big price. A two-day Oaks and Derby package goes for $3,250 per person, and annual memberships to the club go for $850.
Heavy equipment and crews also cleared out the abandoned hotel project in the first turn where Churchill Downs had already started building an on-site hotel. Temporary grandstand tents are in place, but construction on permanent first turn seating will continue after Derby Day.
Rogers said he's excited about the changes ahead of this year's Derby but is most looking forward to the way Churchill Downs will look in 2024. The track has announced plans to completely redesign the paddock area by Kentucky Derby 150.
"I think that will single handedly be the most transformational and most popular capital project we've done in some time," he said.
Churchill Downs is also bringing back "all-inclusive" pricing for reserved seating at Derby and Oaks, which means race fans pay a single price that includes food, alcohol and non-alcohol beverages.
Infield tickets do not include food and drinks and won't give guests access to the grandstand or front of the track.
