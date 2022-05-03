LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Full capacity Derby comin' up. What an exciting week!"
No one is more enthusiastic about the Kentucky Derby than Gov. Andy Beshear. He was at Churchill Downs on Tuesday to promote the race as a great time to show visitors all that Kentucky has to offer.
"This is one of the best chances that Team Kentucky and the commonwealth of Kentucky to show what we are all about," Beshear said on WDRB in the Morning. "Look at all the great things happening. Our best year of economic development last year. This year, we're on a roll where we are the electric vehicle battery production capital of the United States of America. Everything going on in agriculture, technology, just all the excitement is an opportunity to welcome new companies."
The governor said Derby Day is typically busy after attending a gala the night before to promote economic development. It's also his job to present the solid-gold Kentucky Derby trophy in the Winner's Circle after the race. After the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and a rescheduled Derby, he's ready to have some fun.
"Probably been to 20-plus Derbies," he said. "I'm not sure I've been more excited for one than this one. It shows how far we've come. We're never taking Kentucky Derby for granted ever again."
Beshear also joked that he would tell people considering a move to Kentucky that "every day is like Derby Day!" He has a long history with the race since he grew up in Kentucky and is also the son of former Gov. Steve Beshear.
"I have come the Derby just about every way you can," he said, calling it a special time for the community. "I remember back some of the best times. I was in high school or in college, we would sit on the pull-out bleachers right where the starting gate was."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.